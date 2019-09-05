It's risky to take financial advice from family and friends

Hardi Swart, the winner of the Financial Planning Institute’s Financial Planner of the Year Award and MD at Autus Private Clients, says friends and family often give each other all sorts of advice, and often they don’t even realize that they are giving advice about financing a car or buying clothes and other goods on credit and investments without properly understanding your circumstances and the risks of the recommended investment.

Swart says we tend to overvalue advice from trusted friends and family because we believe they are acting in our best interest and don’t want to hurt their feelings.

But, he says, there is a big risk in taking advice from someone who does not have the qualifications or experience to give you proper advice and it could have disastrous implications. Everyone has their own unique circumstances and what might have worked for them is not necessarily going to work for you, he says.

Old Mutual’s latest annual Savings and Investment Monitor shows that confidence in financial decision making has deteriorated further with high numbers of people unsure where to turn for advice. The survey shows that even though 60% of consumers turn to family and friends for advice, a significant 45% would like professional advice, but find it hard to find someone they can trust.

“A key consideration in selecting an adviser is trust,” Mzwinila says.

A suitable starting point in looking for one is to ask for a recommendation from someone whose judgement you value – like family or a good friend, she says.

Swart says if you get advice from family or friends ask an adviser for a second opinion because it could save you a lot of money.

Richus Nel, Financial Adviser at PSG Wealth, says a good financial adviser will take the time to get to know you, understand your challenges, and would want to know about the highs and lows in your life.

“If you are serious about building your personal financial wealth and independence, you should engage and acknowledge that your financial adviser is your partner on this journey. Don’t underestimate the value that a trusted, trained financial professional could contribute on your journey.”

Nel says if you can’t remember your adviser’s name for any number of reasons, you should review your relationship.

“Change your life by putting your financial adviser on speed dial,” Nel urges.

