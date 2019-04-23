Q&A Forum: It's never too late to start investing

Q: I am 72 years old. Due to life’s difficult circumstances I used up all my life’s savings bar one last investment. Now I must figure out how to make the most of it.

All I have is my house which I can sell for R2.5m. A small portion of the mortgage, R400,000, which I rebonded a few years ago needs to be settled. There won’t be agents’ fees as this will be my last sale as an estate agent.

Please advise how I should use the remaining R2m, considering I need a place to live. Should I buy a small unit cash and invest in a living or life annuity? What can I do to make the admittedly way too small amount of money stretch as far as possible? I’ve been told that even at my age, I must find a small job for some extra money. - Concerned, Johannesburg via e-mail asks.

A: Janet Hugo CFP®, director Sterling Wealth Group and FPI Financial Planner of the year 2018/2019, responds:

It takes great courage to ask these questions and begin to create an investment strategy, particularly considering life’s circumstances. I will offer a few thoughts and highlight some areas that you should be aware of before making a final decision.

Start by setting aside a portion of your capital for an emergency kitty. As I’m sure you already know medical aids do not cover all the expenses required to achieve diagnosis and ongoing care. This kitty could also be used for unexpected car and home repairs. Take a ruthless look at your budget and trim all unnecessary expenses.

Any proposed investment strategy should be built around your budget requirements and life expectancy. According to data published by the life insurance companies, the current life expectancy for a woman age 72 is on average 94. Your investment strategy could include a substantial portion of your capital invested in a guaranteed annuity from a life company. These annuities are available for both retirement fund proceeds and voluntary investments, such as the capital from your home. The life insurance companies will guarantee to pay you a monthly amount increasing with inflation.