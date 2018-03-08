Have frank and honest talk about money

We grew up knowing there are certain things we shouldn't talk about in public: politics, religion and money.

We were told it's impolite to mention these topics and that you need to be respectful of people's differing opinions and beliefs.

Except nowadays, people talk openly about politics and their disapproval of the president, or what church they go to, what they believe in and why.

When it comes to the most difficult conversation you can possibly have, one survey after another has one clear winner: money.