Make sure your adviser gives you value for money

We have extensively discussed in this column and other Money articles the importance of advisers and the role they play in shaping the future of your wealth and financial wellbeing.

But how do you know if your adviser is right for you and has your interests at heart?

Let's review and look with fresh eyes at whether your adviser is best suited to help you achieve your goals.

Qualifications

It is extremely important to understand that the level of education that your adviser has will undoubtedly help them understand the complexities of investments. In simple terms, an adviser with a three-year qualification in financial planning is obviously way better than one straight out of high school carrying a three-week training certificate.

It is essential that your adviser understands the many elements that make up your plan and can also advise for example a graduate without compromising on the quality of work required to deliver a successful long-term plan for both of you.

Experience

Experience, coupled with passion, is another critical element you must look for in your financial adviser. Ask the tough questions: Where have you worked? What kind of clients have you worked with? What are your key specialty focus areas? Hopefully your adviser would have worked for another investment advisory company.

Service offering

The product and service mix that your adviser is trained to offer is an important building block to your future wealth ambitions. If you have ambitions to achieve global citizen or investor status, you need to engage a top-tier financial manager or planner that will help you build a globally focused portfolio of financial tools.

Some of you may never have heard about tax havens, cross-currency swaps, offshore allowances for individuals to invest internationally or share options. Some of you may have heard on social media that currency is a great investment platform.

However, the rich don't invest in currency, because it's very risky. Instead, they invest in the options mentioned above to protect them against the risk of currency movements. Yet the uninformed would try currency trading to get rich quickly.

But ask yourself: Why would currency trading be the best investment option for you?

You should consider working with a company that will offer you a diverse range of solutions. This way you can be sure your adviser can cover as many of your needs as possible.

So, tick the boxes and make sure your adviser gives you value for money.

• Nkomo is a director at Inkunzi Wealth Group