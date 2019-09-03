Ponzi alert: FSCA probing Coin It Trading and Commex Minerals

Both claim that investors can join from anywhere in the world. Coin It lures investors with promises of ownership from trucks to heavy machinery and even buses on “contracts” of between two and four years. “Contracts only become active 30 days after payment has been received and the contract has been signed,” the ad states.

An investor, who does not want to be named, told Money she invested in Coin It last year after a family friend told her he resigned as a policeman because of the profit he was making. This convinced her that with an investment in Coin It she would be able to supplement her salary. “I invested an initial R140,000 and entered into a 36-month contract with the promise of receiving a monthly payment of R15,000 for 16 months, R30,000 for 20 months, and a truck at the end of the contract period,” she says.

However, she soon got suspicious when Coin It started changing bank details frequently and sent new account details to existing investors looking to invest more money.

What followed was slow payments at first, then no payments at all with Coin It giving every reason in the book for no returns, from too high bank charges to out of date data. The investor says the latest excuse for non-payment is an alleged audit on possible fraudulent clients that will require the contracts of all investors to be reviewed.

Ponzi schemes typically use the money they collect to pay some returns to investors in the initial stages in an attempt to show the scheme is legitimate, but later, as participants in the scheme grow, returns falter and later investors are not able to recover any of their capital.

“The major hallmark is financial returns that are way above market returns offered by a bank. From what has been advertised, I do not know how any legitimate business can offer such high returns. Alarm bells must be ringing! Anything is possible but extreme due diligence and care should be applied before anyone invests in any investment opportunity, never mind one offering high returns,” Topham says.

“It is always important to remember that, in theory, high returns are offered for high risk. The higher the return, the higher the risk and likelihood that the investor will never see their money again.”

The FSCA says it has been made aware that Coin It and Commex Minerals are offering investment packages to the public with what appear to be unrealistic returns. Neither entities are licensed to conduct financial services nor to receive deposits from the public, the FSCA says.