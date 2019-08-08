Not all property stokvels are as safe as houses

Property stokvels that come with the promise of wealth creation can be very appealing. But you need to be careful when joining a stokvel that claims to be investing in property.

The Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor, which tracks shifts in the financial attitudes and behaviour of South Africa’s working metropolitan population, delved into property stokvels for the first time this year, polling 15 founders and 105 members of property schemes.

Lynette Nicholson, the head of research at Old Mutual, says Old Mutual found there are three types: the home ownership property stokvel; the building supplies stokvel; and the property investment / wealth creation stokvel.

Of the property stokvels that focus on home ownership and building homes for its members, the survey found members are predominantly female (89%), with 52% aged between 35 and 49. Those over 50 constitute 31% and members younger than 35 make up 16% of membership.

Nicholson describes the home ownership stokvel as less sophisticated and made up of predominantly women who pool money until they can buy land or housing for themselves or to rent out. “It’s a closed group and they don’t need a loan to buy property and aren’t paying interest.”

The building material stokvel is very clever, she says. Members pool funds to bulk buy building material at a better rate than if you were to buy for yourself only. Nicholson says one such group went on to buy a brick factory. “It’s very entrepreneurial,” she says.

The wealth-creation property stokvel is the most sophisticated in that members’ money is used to build a property portfolio or to buy land to develop. “Putting up student accommodation is big,” she says.

These stokvels can have hundreds of members. “The largest group that was surveyed had more than 550 members and accumulates a staggering R24 million a year from monthly contributions that range from R3,500 to R15,000 [a month].”