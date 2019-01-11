Stokvels best savings vehicles if you lack discipline

At this time of the year it is no surprise to find officials and members of most stokvels punting their associations to all who are willing to listen and can possibly afford to join them.

They market the stokvels, which generally run for 10 months, hoping to add new members as stokvels lose some members due to various reasons such as unemployment.

People who join such stokvels are attracted to them largely because they make payouts either in December or January, giving members an extra income to cushion them against a financial fallout during those two expense-heavy months.

Since some stokvels have restrictions on what members can spend their cash, those that pay out cash at the end of an investment term stand a better chance of attracting members as they give members freedom to do whatever they want with their funds, be it buying school necessities for children, buying groceries, paying a bond or repaying a car.