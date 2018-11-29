Compare interest rates before borrowing from a stokvel

As we head into the festive season and prepare to unwind following a busy year, we’ll also find that this is the time of the year that the need for cash increases.

That is why we, especially those who own motor vehicles, must count ourselves lucky that the fuel price is due to plummet next month after the rand strengthened against major currencies while the price of crude oil fell dramatically.

Critics, however, will argue that despite this positive economic news, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago somewhat soured Christmas with a 25-basis-point interest rate increase last week. This means consumers will now have to pay more for their loans, resulting in households having less cash.

Added to this financial pressure come the service, administration and initiation fees demanded by financial institutions.

However, some people have found a way of getting around the interest rates and fees hiccup by either borrowing from family and friends or even stokvels.

With family and friends, the borrowing arrangement is usually and literally fast and loose, with no interest charged. However, getting the funds back could pose a challenge. When it comes to stokvels, the lending process is a bit different as they are governed by rules and enjoy the advantage that those who have borrowed the money won’t see interest rates rising. However, they remain subject to higher-than-usual rates.