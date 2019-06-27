Debt is biggest barrier to saving and investing - poll

Personal debt is the biggest obstacle to saving and investing, a survey of Sowetan readers has revealed.

The survey, which was in the form of an online quiz between April 25 and May 7, was in collaboration with Satrix, a leading provider of index tracking products in South Africa.

Participants in the quiz were asked six questions aimed at revealing attitudes towards and barriers to saving and investing.

Most respondents (37%) said personal debt was the main reason they don’t save or invest enough; 32% said their duty to care for extended family was holding them back from saving or investing more; 17% said they don’t know where to start; and 13% said when they had invested in the past, their money hadn’t grown.

When asked what they would do with an extra R100 a month, most (38%) said they would save it all, while 35% said they would use it to pay off debt sooner. Almost a quarter of all respondents said they would save R20 and spend the rest on debt, and only 3% said they would hit the mall.

Most respondents revealed a good understanding of saving, with 52% saying that they regard saving as holding extra cash in a bank account. A significant 33% defined saving as an investment in stocks or unit trusts. Only 13% regard money in a stokvel as a saving, and less than 2% said they don’t save because they’ve been scammed.