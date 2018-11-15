Mondays are not good days for stokvel deposits - SABRIC warns

Mondays and month end are the riskiest times to make stokvel money deposits, the South African Banking Risk Information Centre has warned.

Sabric has urged South Africans to be extra vigilant and cautious,as robberies and cyber crimes are expected to escalate ahead of the festive season.

“Associated robberies where criminals follow a victim after a withdrawal at an ATM or from the bank remain rife, as criminals know that at this time of the year, people receive their stokvel payouts and bonuses.

“We therefore urge bank clients to avoid carrying large amounts of cash and use alternate safer ways to transact,” said Kalyani Pillay, Sabric’s CEO.