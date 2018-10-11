Check your credit agreement interest rates

Not all credit is equal. The National Credit Act (NCA) defines various types of credit agreements while regulations under the act prescribe the maximum interest that you can be charged for each category of credit.

A home loan is a form of secured credit because the loan is secured by a property.

If you stop paying your instalments, the bank can repossess the property and sell it to recover the outstanding balance.

For this reason, the maximum interest rate on a home loan is much lower than the maximum interest that you can be charged on a personal loan, which is an unsecured loan.