Banks can no longer raid your account

A far-reaching high court judgment should put a stop to your bank raiding your accounts to pay a debt you owe the bank, be it a personal loan, credit card or vehicle loan.

The Gauteng High Court ruled last week that banks may not apply the common law principle of “set-off” to credit agreements that are regulated by the National Credit Act (NCA).

In a consumer note explaining the common law principle of set-off, the Ombudsman for Banking Services says the banks use it to deduct money from an account you have that is in credit and use that money to settle or pay another account of yours that is in arrears. “For example, they may deduct money from a savings or current account to pay a credit card account that is in arrears and due and payable.”

Common law set-off has allowed the banks to do this without notifying you or obtaining your permission, and to debit any amount they consider to be validly due to them.

Last week’s judgment follows an application the National Credit Regulator (NCR) made to the court for a declaratory order on the effect of a section of the Act on common law set-off.

Section 124 of the Act allows for set-off provided that the creditor has your permission in writing and in writing the creditor must specify: the account from which the funds can be withdrawn; the debt which is to be paid; the amount which may be transferred; and the date of the transfer.

The NCR had received complaints from consumers about Standard Bank applying common law set-off and argued that it did not apply to credit agreements subject to the NCA.

In her judgment, which has widespread ramifications for consumers of credit and the banking sector, Judge Raylene Keightley agreed.