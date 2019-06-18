When credit regulation fails to protect consumers

The purpose of the National Credit Act (NCA) is to promote a fair and responsible credit market and "to protect consumers". The protection of consumers is central to the purpose of the act, which recognises the imbalance of power between consumers and credit providers.

There are powerful provisions in the act aimed at ensuring that a credit provider doesn't abuse its power over you, as a consumer of credit.

Section 66 says a credit provider "must not, in response to a consumer exercising, asserting or seeking to uphold any right set out in this act or in a credit agreement . take any action to accelerate, enforce, suspend or terminate a credit agreement with the consumer".

An important right the act provides you with is the right to apply to a court to have a credit agreement declared reckless. You may do this when the creditor granted you credit you could not afford, by, for example, overstating your income and understating your expenses. You have the right to have a credit agreement declared reckless irrespective of whether you have opted to go into debt counselling.

If a court declares a credit agreement reckless, it can set aside your obligations in terms of the agreement - in part or in full - or it may restructure your repayment obligations, or temporarily suspend your repayments to the creditor.

The question then is: is it a breach of section 66 if a credit provider were to apply to the high court for summary judgment against you while you are waiting for another court to hear your application to have the credit agreement in question declared reckless?

MFC, a division of Nedbank, doesn't consider this a breach of the section; the vehicle financier did precisely this to a Welkom consumer who had launched an application to have his credit agreement with MFC declared reckless.