Newcomer takes on big banks over credit life cover

To air its frustration, a new provider of credit life insurance has launched a cheeky public awareness campaign to highlight how some banks irk you when you exercise your right to switch your credit life cover to an alternative provider.

Yalu's #NothingToHide campaign, which comes after a "one-year uphill battle" with banks, was launched in Gauteng late last month with four mega billboards, 13 half-billboards and about 100 posters in hot spots and at major off-ramps in Johannesburg, Sandton and Pretoria. The company will now take its message to KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

The campaign's provocative message aims to get you to think about the cost of your existing credit life cover and bank conduct making it near impossible for you to switch to a cheaper provider, says Nkazi Sokhulu, the CEO of Yalu.

Sokhulu says some banks have used "tactic after tactic" to stop consumers of credit from moving their credit life cover to Yalu.

He claims one bank blocked e-mails from Yalu. "We carry out the cancellation on behalf of the customer. An e-mail gets sent to the provider [the bank] along with all documentation that is required [to effect the switch]. The e-mail is sent from Yalu's server and the customer is copied in the e-mail. One of the banks blocked our domain. When we complained, the bank claimed we had sent to the wrong e-mail address. Within an hour, our e-mails were unblocked. This is what they do," he says.

He also claims one bank allows customers to take out policies on their app and open bank accounts with selfies, but when it comes to cancelling a credit life policy, the customer must come into the branch.