SAVINGS MONTH: Swap the excuses for a solid plan

National Savings Month presents a fresh opportunity to do a midyear audit of your finances to ensure you're on track to reach your savings goals - be it a holiday in December, a deposit on a car, or extra money towards your retirement savings.

If you don't have any savings goals, now is the time to set some. You can make excuses, or you can make a plan.

The notion of savings goals might seem pie in the sky if you're drowning in debt, but it shouldn't be. If you've maxed out on credit, it's essential that you put aside money each month towards an emergency fund. If you don't have cash to cover unplanned expenses, and your lines of credit aren't open, you'll find yourself in an untenable situation.

Saving has nothing to do with how much you earn, but everything to do with the percentage of your income that you spend, says Noluyolo Betela, a client relationship manager at Allan Gray.

"Whether you make R4,000 or R40,000 a month, the only way to save is to spend less than that amount," she says.

Gerda van der Linde, a behavioural finance specialist, says: "Saving is about discipline and doing the right small things over a long time."

To illustrate her point she tells the real-life stories of the simple secretary and the bankrupt banker.

Sylvia Bloom, a legal secretary who worked for the same firm all her life, left $8.2m (about R115m) to a charity when she died at 96. Richard Fuscone, who had an MBA and was a top executive at Merrill Lynch, was forced to file for bankruptcy in 2010. Fuscone had retired in his 40s and was living large, reportedly spending $66,000 a month in mortgage payments.

"You can know all about asset classes and be super clever, but if you have no discipline and can't control your emotions, you will never manage to save," Van der Linde says.