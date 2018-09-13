Are you a victim of reckless lending?

Reckless lending is in the news again, with the launch of a "reckless lending indicator" by one debt counselling firm showing that 40% of all credit agreements entered into by the firm's clients between April and July this year were reckless.

The National Credit Act (NCA) says that a credit provider must not enter into a reckless credit agreement with you, the consumer.

A credit agreement is reckless if, at the time it granted the credit, the credit provider failed to assess whether you could afford to repay it - irrespective of what the outcome of the assessment would have been.

A credit agreement is also reckless if you didn't understand the risks and costs of the credit to you or your obligations in terms of the agreement and, if by taking on the credit you became over-indebted or unable to pay your debt and living expenses, then the credit was granted recklessly.