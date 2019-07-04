Don't let your debts keep you from a savings goal

She says your goal should be to spend less than you earn and not to use debt to pay for your way of life. Spending more than you earn will soon have you in a debt spiral. Then save at least 10% of your earnings towards longer term goals like retirement.

If you are in debt, you have to get out of it first because of the high cost of the interest that will drag you down.

Frost gives a step-by-step strategy for tackling your debt:

Step One: Take stock of your spending

Start with an accurate budget of your income and expenses.

Get copies of, or download from your bank site or app, bank statements for the last three months. Sort your expenses into categories - such as rent or bond repayment, groceries, transport, cell phone and internet expenses, entertainment, etc. Some banks offer online or app tools that do this for you, but you can also do it with pen and paper.

Use an average of at least the three months to analyse where you are spending your money and costs you can cut.

Step Two: Identify the amount and type of debt

List all your debts and the interest you pay for each. Remember to compare the interest over the same time periods as interest can be charged weekly, bi-weekly or monthly. Then arrange your debt from most to least expensive.

For example, if you take out a personal loan of R5,000 for one month, it will cost you R250 in interest. But if you have a home loan that allows you to borrow against additional repayments – an access bond or flexi-bond, the interest could be as little as R72 at the maximum interest rate of 18.75%.

In this case, the interest charged on the short-term loan is 247% more than that charged on the bond.

Step Three: Draw up an action plan

Put together an action plan to pay off your most expensive debt first by paying a bit more than the minimum due each month. You may think that you have no money to do this, but look at what the interest is costing you each month and then look hard at your budget.

Imagine what you could save if you didn’t have to pay interest on your debt.