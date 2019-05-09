What's better: save more or pay off debt?

The savings rate of an average South African household is at 3% - the lowest of all the G20 countries.

What this means is that for every R100 of after-tax income that a household earns, only an average of R3 is put toward savings.

The problem when a country has a persistent lack of saving is that it results in a “sandwich generation”, where people take care of both their elderly parents and their young children. And it eventually places a strain on government’s budget planning as more people will rely on social support when they are no longer able to earn an income.

When you think about improving your own personal financial wellbeing, you may wonder if it is better to start saving immediately or to start paying off your debts. Or is the magic bullet somewhere in between?

You will often hear professionals in the financial services industry encouraging you to start saving and investing more. The logic is that saving allows you to build long-term wealth and through the benefit of compounding over time, your savings and investments may one day provide you with enough income to live from or at least supplement a salary.

The simplest form of saving is through a fixed deposit at a bank, where the rate of interest that the bank pays you is typically linked to the repo rate, the rate at which banks borrow from the South African Reserve Bank and currently at 6.75%.

The longer the investment term of your fixed deposit, the higher the interest rate you receive.

Alternatively, you can invest in a unit trust from a registered asset management company. Unit trusts give you exposure to more diverse investments like shares, bonds and listed property. They generally have higher risk when compared to fixed deposits and can therefore result in higher returns.

While the nudge to save is noble advice, it misses a key element in the equation - your debt.