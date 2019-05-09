Project to kickstart careers of unemployed NSFAS graduates.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme has launched a training programme that will benefit unemployed graduates.

According to the last quarterly labour force survey released by Statistics South Africa of the 6.1-million unemployed people, 57.1% had an education level below matric, followed by those with a matric at 34.2% and 1.7% were graduates while 6.3% had some form of a tertiary qualification as their highest level of education.

The scheme is working in partnership with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said the graduate programme is a pilot project which will offer work experience to 50 unemployed graduates.

“This graduate programme will offer former NSFAS beneficiaries work experience as per qualification, within various departments in the organisation,” he said.

About 995 students will undergo training in various skills disciplines including building and civil construction, office administration, wholesale and retail operations, help desk and merchandising, accounting technician, welders, panelbeaters and hospitality.