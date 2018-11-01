A guide to financial planning in your 20s: Where to start?

Your credit score:

You have probably heard that it is important to cultivate a good credit score so that you can get a loan to buy a car or a house.

Your credit score measures your capacity to repay what you owe and while it is good to ensure a good score, remember that credit costs you as providers charge interest, Jennifer Nedzamba, an adviser at Netto Invest, says.

Nedzamba says you should try to only access credit for "good" debt. "Bad" debt is when you use credit, often at higher interest rates, to purchase non-essential, luxury items that do not appreciate in value.

A loan for property that appreciates or a student loan that enables you to study to improve your future earning capability, are examples of good debt, she says.

Using store cards can be helpful in building up a positive credit score, but Pierre Taljaard, an adviser at Fiscal Private Client Services, says a store can also make it easier for you to buy goods without considering whether or not you actually have the money to do so. There is more benefit to the store than to you and the interest rate may be very high.

When using a credit facility make sure you are not paying more than you need to - compare interest rates, Gareth Collier, an adviser at Crue Invest, says.

However, he says that if you can make use of the interest-free period on a credit card and then pay it off in full each month, a credit card can be very useful.

Jonathan Botha from Netto Invest says if you need to improve your credit score get a store card at a store you won't be tempted to buy from, "for example go to Builders Warehouse, buy a hammer and pay it off", he says.

If you ever find yourself in trouble with your debt repayments don't hesitate to negotiate a repayment plan with your credit provider, or if you are unable to manage your repayments get a debt counsellor to help you get an affordable repayment plan, Clare Cousins from Veritas Wealth says.