Know the cost on you when you swipe your credit card

A credit card is a great "enabler" when used wisely, but if used unwisely - especially the budget facility - you can find yourself in trouble.

Francois Viviers, executive head of marketing and communications at Capitec, cautions against consumption spending.

"Food and clothing should be settled in full at month-end. When you start paying for groceries over 24 months, you should be worried," he warns.

Also, buying something on the budget facility of your credit card costs you more because you don't benefit from an interest-free period that the banks give you when you buy on straight. When you buy on budget, interest is charged to you immediately, but that doesn't mean that you can't end up paying more interest on straight.

If you buy on straight and pay only the 5% minimum instalment, you could end up paying off your debt for years on end, incurring more interest than if you had put the item on budget and paid it off over, say, 24 months.