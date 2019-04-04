Invest to beat inflation or get poorer over time

It's known as an investor's worst enemy and the silent assassin of savings. It has even been called "public enemy number one". All these unflattering titles belong to inflation.

A 6% inflation rate will almost halve the value of your money over 10 years - turning, for example, R10,000 into R5,584. After 20 years, your R10,000 will lose 70% of its purchasing power and be worth only R3,118, according to Old Mutual Investment Group.

This is why we need our investments to deliver returns that outperform inflation - what's known as a "real" or inflation-adjusted return.

"Inflation is the most important index," Zain Wilson, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group, says, noting that SA has a high inflation target compared to the rest of the world.

The following examples from the Long-Term Perspectives2019 report, published by Old Mutual Investment Group, illustrate the impact of inflation on our everyday lives.

A mid-sized family sedan which sold for R272,000 last year will cost R478,000 in 10 years and R1.1m in 25 years' time. That's assuming an inflation rate of 5.8% which has been the average vehicle inflation rate since 1990.

A year's tuition and boarding at a top private school last year cost R215,000. In 10 years it will cost R518,000 and in 25 years, R1.9m. That is assuming an education inflation rate of 9.2%.