In it for the long haul? Start with financial advice

I always think about the long term - over dinner, when I watch my favourite team Orlando Pirates playing football, almost all the time.

It's a habit so deeply ingrained that I couldn't stop thinking of the long-term consequences of the feeble spending I've noticed over the festive season - everywhere I travelled. People were generally very happy to spend.

It's understandable because the celebrations were in line with the celebratory tone of the festive period. However, I couldn't stop thinking about what the spending meant for the long-term financial stability of the spendthrift families, especially if that spending wasn't planned or budgeted for properly.

To start off your long-term financial journey, I'd suggest you visit your financial adviser as early as possible. Treat it as one of the most important meetings this year, and no later than the end of February. Make sure your adviser is reputable, has a solid track record and, most of all, places your financial wellbeing first.

Other than the advice, you should view your budget as your most important weapon in your quest to win the war on financial instability. Create a budget reflecting all your income and expenses, including all the things we don't normally consider, like bank charges and interest on store cards and personal loans. Don't leave anything off.