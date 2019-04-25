The answers to your 10 most googled money questions

We all have money-related questions we want answered, some of which we may be too embarrassed to ask our friends. According to Budget Insurance, the top money questions South Africans asked Google last year were: “What is bitcoin?, Where to sell Mandela R5 coins? and What is forex trading?”

To save you searching, Sowetan Money found answers to the top ten questions Google users asked.

1. What is bitcoin?

Bitcoin (upper case ‘B’) is a computer network on which bitcoins (lower case ‘b’) are generated and stored. Bitcoins are the first ever digital assets that cannot be copied, unlike music or pictures, which makes it the perfect form of digital cash. But, unlike cash, it can’t be counterfeited.