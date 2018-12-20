Help your children become financially savvy

You've set the example, taught them about the cost of things and that money is earned by doing chores. Still, you stress about whether your child will be able to handle money once they're older.

Instead of giving in to unnecessary stress, it's time to take teaching your child about money management to the next level by considering opening them bank accounts, advises Keith Robinson, managing partner at Focus Consulting Group.

"A bank account not only gives your child a sense of control over their own money but it also teaches them about saving, bank charges, transaction fees and interest rates," Robinson explains.

However, today's youth want more than just trustworthiness from a bank account. They want products and services that allow them to tailor their needs in a fast-paced, technology-driven world, adding extra pressure on you to choose the right account.

Khathu Ramoliko, sub-segment head at FNB Gold, says this segment of the population has access to a vast amount of information through digital channels and tend to be more informed than people assume.