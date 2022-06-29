A stokvel to make your travel dreams come true

Roadtrippers Stokvel was formed in 2012 with the purpose of encouraging travel and making it more accessible.

What started out as three trips annually around Southern Africa has since grown to at least five trips by different groups per month covering 30 local and international destinations.

Indeed, going on holiday is a beautiful, beneficial and worthwhile experience. You get to learn and broaden your horizons as you explore some of the world’s most historical destinations. It is also an opportunity to simply partake in the art of leisure with good company.

After relaxing and quenching your wanderlust, you’re likely to return as a happier and more recharged you. However, travelling can also be quite costly, resulting in many being unable to travel. To attend to this challenge, Roadtrippers Stokvel presents a solution.

“Not everyone can afford to pay huge sums of money at one time. Our solution to the problem was to come up with a stokvel and payment plans where people can get the chance to travel the world without breaking the bank,” said Sumo Naicker, who is the founder of the stokvel.

The stokvel presents individuals and groups of hopeful travellers with the opportunity to save up for a trip to their most sought-after destination. Trips are thoughtfully planned with itineraries that offer unforgettable experiences.