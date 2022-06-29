Direct marketers spur hundreds of complaints to Information Regulator

SA’s Information Regulator has in the past year since its enforcement powers came into effect received more than 700 complaints from consumers, mostly related to direct marketing, but has not yet ruled on the complaints.

“The regulator is concerned that South Africans continue to be bombarded with unsolicited direct marketing messages that do not comply with the provisions of section 69 of the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia),” advocate Pansy Tlakula, chairperson of the regulator, told a media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The Information Regulator ensures both the protection of people’s personal information as outlined in Popia and the effective access to information according to the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia).

Unsolicited electronic communication with consumers can take the form of emails, SMSes, robocalls or faxes, and the regulator plans to issue a guidance note on whether telephone calls are included. Popia does not allow such marketing unless the subjects of the communication have given their consent or are customers of the responsible party.

“It is evident Popia has grabbed the public’s attention,” said Tlakula, “and rightfully so because it is a new law”.