Property stokvels are propagation of our forbears' vision about shared wealth creation

As a stokvel mentor, what do you believe are the secret ingredients for a stokvel’s success?

There needs to be a vision. What do you want to achieve? If your vision is clear and you have people who are aligned with that vision, it really does help.

There also has to be an element of risk-taking to a certain extent. You start seeing benefits when you take on a little bit of risk (either investing in the stock market, property or in businesses).

With property stokvels on the rise, what do people need to know before joining?

Make sure you understand how the stokvel works. There seems to be a misunderstanding about what property stokvels are and how they work.

All stokvels are different so it’s very important to understand that. Understand the constitution; the document that governs how the stokvel works. You also need to ensure that you’ve got the right knowledge, understand how the process is going to work and how decisions are made.

Stokvels are a very old model. Is the idea of using the industry for wealth creation necessarily a new one?

The vision was there with our parents who wanted to actively participate in the economy. They were unable to as they were excluded from certain economic opportunities. So stokvels were a means of necessity.

With us, we’ve got the university degrees, the entrepreneurial spirit, business knowledge and access to opportunities. The only problem is access to the capital. Through stokvels, we’re able to raise the capital to take advantage of opportunities that may seem unattainable.

Stokvels have proven beneficial and still bear much potential. In what ways have you personally witnessed stokvels change the lives of ordinary South Africans?

More than anything, it’s the access to knowledge and understanding. When you join any kind of stokvel, it opens your eyes in terms of how things actually work.

Yes, there are financial benefits but the knowledge that is shared within a group has no price tag, the same goes for the type of opportunities that one can access as part of a stokvel. It’s that level of knowledge and awareness which has up-skilled our stokvel members to become wiser consumers even in their own personal right.