Stokvel Academy educates, empowers stokvels of different kinds

Stokvel Academy is a platform built in 2013 out of frustration with profit-driven corporate companies and has become a programme to educate and empower stokvels of different kinds.

Chairpersons, treasurers and other key members are afforded the opportunity to attend workshops and training programmes pertaining to various aspects of the running of stokvels.

“Our founder, stokvel guru Busi Skenjana, gave birth to Stokvel Academy out of frustration with corporate companies whose goal was just to sell and not empower stokvels to utilise and grow their money,” said Siwelile Skenjana, the academy’s project co-ordinator.

Stokvel Academy aims to shift stokvels from operating solely on a consumer-based approach through empowering them to explore the various entrepreneurial endeavours that exist within the stokvel industry.

While Skenjana admits that Stokvel Academy has not been nurtured, developed and grown to its optimum in previous years, the lockdown came as a blessing in disguise for the organisation. Since the start of the pandemic, a lot more training has been taking place both face-to-face and virtually.