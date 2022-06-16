Stokvel Academy educates, empowers stokvels of different kinds

Making your stokvel savings work for you

So you’ve managed to join a stokvel and you’re consistent in your contributions. The time comes when you cash out the savings and you’re satisfied with the amount of money in your possession. What’s next? How do you ensure that the money works for you in the best way possible?

According to Stokvel Academy, planning is key and should be considered as the first step to successfully ensuring that your stokvel savings work for you.

Over and above having a plan and spending wisely, investments and tapping into entrepreneurial endeavours are the way to go, as these can assist you in creating generational wealth. This can be done either individually or as a stokvel.

“There are stokvels sitting with hundreds and thousands in the bank. This money could be put into an investment account and create an investment portfolio, so that the money can grow exponentially.

"We need to look into starting business, running organisations and creating employment. We’re seeing this more and more with stokvels registering companies,” said Skenjana.

Things to consider when starting a successful stokvel

The formation stage of a stokvel is very crucial. It is important to ensure that you do not overlook important aspects which will prove necessary in future. Consider these few tips from Stokvel Academy when starting a stokvel.

Trust is king

When starting a stokvel, make sure it is with people you trust. At a time when digital stokvels are on the rise, the trust factor still remains important. Thus, if you are joining a stokvel where much of the operations take place digitally, make sure you have done your due diligence and are confident that the stokvel you are joining is trustworthy.

Be led by a constitution

A constitution is the bedrock of any stokvel. It also serves as a roadmap, setting out who you are and what you seek to achieve. In an instance where a dispute arises, a constitution can be of great help. Thus, regardless of how informal you may deem your stokvel to be, it is always advantageous to draft a constitution, the terms of which all members must agree upon.

Choose an account best suited for you

When opening a bank account, keep in mind that accounts used by most stokvels may not necessarily be the best account for you if you have different goals in mind. For example, using the type of account typically used by savings stokvels may not necessarily be beneficial to you if your goal as a stokvel is to ultimately start a business. Be sure about how you want to grow your money and familiarise yourself with the different kinds of financial products available.

