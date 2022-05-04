Friend with investment idea gathers 10 others with a vision of financial well-being

Capital One Partners (COP), which was established in 2019, is aimed at building wealth through investing in financial markets.

Also known as "The NextGen Stokvel" or "Stokvel 2.0", the organisation is registered as a private company and uses the stokvel vehicle to take advantage of unrealised capital gains and market inefficiencies.

“The central theme of our organisation is to improve our financial well-being through investing at high returns.

“Overtime, we actually started realising that we can bring more value to the community at large beyond ourselves,” said the stokvel’s co-founder Papaki Legodi.

Prior to the formation of [COP], Legodi developed an interest in financial markets. After spending much time researching and learning all he could about investments, he decided to gather 10 of his closest friends. Through the mutual vision of improved financial well-being, the stokvel was formed.

Since then, their membership has increased from 11 members to 23 and its currently worth an estimated R2.3m.

While wealth creation has been high on the list of objectives from the onset, the stokvel is also greatly committed to using the available skills and resources to drive financial literacy and investor education beyond its own members.