No grocery stress for Aziwe Ladies, thanks to stokvel
When Nompumelelo Thwane joined Aziwe Ladies’ Stokvel five years ago, she had no idea just how impactful it would be for her and her family.
“After joining, I saw a huge difference. In December, I no longer have to stress too much about things such as flour, rice, sugar and washing powder,” she said.
Based in Katlehong, Aziwe Ladies’ Stokvel consists of nine members and was established in 2017.
The group of financially savvy ladies came together with the joint aim of ensuring that groceries are the least of their worries.
Members pay a monthly contribution fee of R410 from January to December. During the second week of December, members use the lump sum to purchase grocery items in bulk and share them equally among themselves.
“As a mother, the grocery items from the stokvel help me a lot. Usually, I would purchase items on a monthly basis but the stokvel has helped me save because they last beyond December,” said Thwane.
Serving as more than a stokvel, Aziwe has been an empowering and educational platform for Thwane in the past few years.
“I have personally learnt so much. We’re not just a stokvel where we only buy groceries and share. It’s more than that.
"I’ve learnt tips on how to raise children, how to spend money, how to save, as well as how to cook and bake. We learn a lot from each there as a group of women.”
More than anything, what Thwane appreciates about being a member of the stokvel is the openness and freedom of expression which each member is afforded.
“When someone has an opinion or suggestion regarding the grocery items or brands chosen, they are free to voice it out. As a member, you can voice your opinion and preferences. It’s your money at the end of the day,” she added.
With continuous increases on the price of grocery and household items, the group of ladies have had to try out various strategies throughout the years in order to make their contributions go a long way at the end of each year.
According to founding member Lindiwe Ngubeni, who has been a member of grocery stokvels for over 10 years, members now deposit their monthly contributions into the stokvel’s bank account.
In previous years, the stokvel used to save contributions at the retailer chosen for that particular year.
“We have found that saving at the bank gives us the freedom to purchase different items from different outlets,” she said.
Ngubeni also added that keeping up with the inflation rate is also another strategy which ensures that their contributions afford them a satisfactory amount of grocery items at the end of each year.
“Last year, we used to contribute R360. But due to the constant increase in food prices, we now contribute R410 this year.
“We contribute an additional R100 for meat, but that one is optional to members,” she added.
While groceries are shared among members during the month of December, the items go a long way and also ensure a stress-free January for many of the members.
Additionally, although Ngubeni admitted that the stokvel has had its fair share of challenges which include a loss of members and the increasing food prices, she also highlighted that the stokvel’s consistency throughout the years is something they are proud of.
Moreover, the impact of the stokvel on the lives of members is what continues to make it worthwhile.
“Last year, one of our members had a wedding in her family. Since she was unable to make a financial contribution, she was able to contribute using the grocery items,” said Ngubeni.
In the fifth month of the year, Ngubeni still has some non-perishables purchased as part of the grocery stokvel in December 2021.
“For as long as I am employed, I don’t see myself leaving the grocery stokvel. It helps me a lot and also allows me to provide for my extended family members,” said Ngubeni.
How to win food prices war
Make your grocery contributions go a long way. With the cost of living constantly on the rise, it is important to find strategic ways to get the best deals and make your money go a long way.
Here are some tips from Aziwe Ladies’ Stokvel on how to make your grocery contributions go a long way:
- Don’t stick to one retailer While doing all your shopping at one outlet may seem like less of a hassle, this may hinder you from the opportunity to take advantage of better deals elsewhere. The truth is that some items may be cheaper elsewhere, so it is best to not confine yourself to one retailer.
- Strive for consistency throughout the year Making sure you are consistent in your contributions throughout the year ensures that you reach your financial target at the end of the year. In turn, this ensures that you can receive groceries valued at the expected amount.
- Keep up with rising prices As prices continue to rise, we are unfortunately getting less items for our money.
- To ensure that your grocery items remain sufficient and satisfactory, it is best to increase contributions, even if it is just by R50 per month. Small increases make a huge difference in the end.
- Take advantage of December deals The festive season is filled with many great deals from different outlets.
- Stay informed and on the lookout for sales such as Black Friday and other December bargains. This way, you will be able to save and get more for your money.
