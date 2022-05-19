No grocery stress for Aziwe Ladies, thanks to stokvel

More than anything, what Thwane appreciates about being a member of the stokvel is the openness and freedom of expression which each member is afforded.

“When someone has an opinion or suggestion regarding the grocery items or brands chosen, they are free to voice it out. As a member, you can voice your opinion and preferences. It’s your money at the end of the day,” she added.

With continuous increases on the price of grocery and household items, the group of ladies have had to try out various strategies throughout the years in order to make their contributions go a long way at the end of each year.

According to founding member Lindiwe Ngubeni, who has been a member of grocery stokvels for over 10 years, members now deposit their monthly contributions into the stokvel’s bank account.

In previous years, the stokvel used to save contributions at the retailer chosen for that particular year.

“We have found that saving at the bank gives us the freedom to purchase different items from different outlets,” she said.

Ngubeni also added that keeping up with the inflation rate is also another strategy which ensures that their contributions afford them a satisfactory amount of grocery items at the end of each year.