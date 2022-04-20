Masedi stokvel a beacon of hope for private schools in poor areas

SA’s education system consists of a variety of challenges including poor infrastructure, overcrowded classrooms and lack of teachers; as results of Covid-19 many of these problems were magnified, especially in disadvantaged areas.

It is during this hard time and in response to some of these challenges, that the Masedi Education Projects stokvel was born.

“It started in June 2020 at the peak of the virus. Private schools in the townships don’t necessarily have the best of infrastructure and teachers,” said the stokvel’s founder and chairperson, Mahlogonolo Phahlamohlaka.

For many private schools, which rely solely on school fees, being able to accommodate the desired number of pupils is important. The more finished buildings exist, the better.

“The difference between them and the government schools is that the government schools get some form of subsidy. These private schools don’t, meaning if they don’t push the volumes, they’re going to suffer.”

At a time when a small number of learners were allowed per classroom, Phahlamohlaka and her group of friends decided to lend money to Tshepo Christian School in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, for the completion of unfinished buildings that would accommodate more learners. This way, teaching and learning could continue even amid the pandemic.