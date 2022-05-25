Kopano Collective members aim to reach financial freedom through stokvel

Imagine what you could do with R50? What could be thought of a mundane financial contribution led to the formation of Kopano Collective in 2019.

“It was an idea that came from one of our founding members, Nicolette Mashile. Her tweet made us think of what we could do if thousands of us came together to contribute R50 a month towards a common goal; to better our lives and those of future generations,” said Nande Langeni, treasurer and spokesperson of Kopano Collective.

With wealth in mind, hope in their hearts and R50 notes in their hands, social media users from all across SA came together and joined in on the idea. Today, Kopano Collective has just over 1,200 members.

The stokvel is run 100% digitally and each member makes their contributions through the StokFella app.

“When we need to communicate to members, we send out emails to all of them. If there’s something that we are interested in hearing their views on, we’ll create a Google form for them to vote,” explained Langeni.

Meetings with members are also held virtually via Zoom. Moreover, the stokvel also exists as a private company, which is used as an investment vehicle and is run in accordance with the CIPC (Companies and Intellectual Property Commission) and the Companies Act.