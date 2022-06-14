Sibanye-Stillwater halts Montana mines amid floods

“Road access to the Stillwater mine is likely to remain constrained for a period... but the East Boulder mine should be able to resume once the flood waters have dropped a bit (maybe tomorrow even),” Wellsted said in an emailed response to Reuters questions.

The road to the Stillwater mine was eroded and several bridges in the region damaged, the company said.

Sibanye said no injuries had been reported after the floods, which began on Monday. Sibanye's Montana mines together produced 570,400 ounces of PGMs in 2021.

The record flooding and rockslides forced Yellowstone National Park, which spans parts of Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, to shut for the first time in 34 years.

Reuters