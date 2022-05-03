Striking miners talk about their struggle to stave off hunger
They have been forced to eat one meal a day because that is all they can afford
Striking workers at Sibanye-Stillwater Driefontein mine in Calrtonville have detailed their struggle to survive over the past eight weeks without pay due to a strike over wage increases.
