South Africa

Striking miners talk about their struggle to stave off hunger

They have been forced to eat one meal a day because that is all they can afford

03 May 2022 - 07:37

Striking workers at Sibanye-Stillwater Driefontein mine in Calrtonville have detailed their struggle to survive over the past eight weeks without pay due to a strike over wage increases.

They have been forced to eat one meal a day because that is all they can afford...

