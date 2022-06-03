Unions, Sibanye miners to discuss new wage figures

Workers still refuse to leave Union Buildings until demands are met

The outcome of a mass union meeting expected to take place at the Unions Buildings in Pretoria on Friday could mean the end of the Sibanye-Stillwater strike that has lasted for three months.



“What we need to discuss we will discuss at home... A lot of salary increase figures have been thrown around but your employer has now told us something but we are begging you [to go home]. Some of you are older than us and we will never fool you. If it is fine with you, we are begging you to discuss this news at home,” Joseph Mathunjwa, leader of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) told the mineworkers. ..