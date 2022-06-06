Welcome end to mine strike
The news that industrial action at Sibanye-Stillwater gold mine will end is welcome as workers and the company were losing money.
The three-month strike at the mine was called off on Friday after workers accepted the company’s latest offer. Workers downed tools on March 9, demanding a R1,000 a month wage increase over a period of three years...
