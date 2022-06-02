Union leaders to tell workers to end three-week camp at Union Buildings

Union leaders are expected to address striking Sibanye-Stillwater mineworkers at the Union Buildings on Thursday afternoon.

Miners who have been camping outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria for the past three weeks could be seen singing and gathering in anticipation of the mass meeting on Thursday morning.

The aim of the meeting, according to National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) regional secretary Bonginkosi Mrasi, is to ask the workers to go home so that they can attend another meeting on Friday where they will get details on a proposed wage offer. The striking workers also include members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).