‘We are hungry and being on strike is painful’
Mineworkers say their salaries are not enough, bills keep on piling up
Nokubonga Dobe’s salary of R8,000 is depleted almost immediately after being deposited into her bank account.
The 48-year-old is among workers on strike at the Sibanye-Stillwater gold mine...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.