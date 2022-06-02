×

South Africa

‘We are hungry and being on strike is painful’

Mineworkers say their salaries are not enough, bills keep on piling up

By Zoë Mahopo - 02 June 2022 - 09:34

Nokubonga Dobe’s salary of R8,000 is depleted almost immediately after being deposited into her bank account.

The 48-year-old is among workers on strike at the Sibanye-Stillwater gold mine...

