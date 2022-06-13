Trade unions sign wage deal with miner Sibanye-Stillwater

Sibanye, which also mines platinum group metals in SA and the US, said on Friday certain terms in the draft agreement had not been agreed by the parties, and as a result they were not allowed to return to work.

Sibanye had locked out its employees from its gold operations since the strike began in early March.

“The wage agreement, signed late on Saturday morning, ends a three-month strike called by the Num and Amcu on March 8,” the Num said in a statement.

Sibanye did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.