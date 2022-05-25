Sibanye-Stillwater workers ask Ramaphosa to intervene
Striking miners want salary increases and allowances
It’s exactly a week since striking Sibanye-Stillwater workers took their grievances with their employer all the way to the highest-ranking office in the country – the office of the president.
The mineworkers have been camped outside the Union Buildings, calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in their ongoing wage protest...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.