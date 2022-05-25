Sibanye-Stillwater workers ask Ramaphosa to intervene

Striking miners want salary increases and allowances

It’s exactly a week since striking Sibanye-Stillwater workers took their grievances with their employer all the way to the highest-ranking office in the country – the office of the president.



The mineworkers have been camped outside the Union Buildings, calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in their ongoing wage protest...