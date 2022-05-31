The ball is in Sibanye-Stillwater’s court, say mineworkers’ unions

Talks between unions representing striking Sibanye-Stillwater gold sector mineworkers and the company continued to hang in the balance on Tuesday.

Following a stalemate on Monday evening at a meeting facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) after the mining company rejected a counter-offer tabled by the National Union of Mineworkers (Num) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), parties convened on Tuesday morning for engagements.

The unions stuck to their guns on Monday’s counter offer while company representatives took a lengthy caucus break to discuss its position.

Amcu general secretary Jeffrey Mphahlele, who attended Tuesday's meeting, said they were waiting on Sibanye-Stillwater as the unions' position has not changed.

"We are waiting to hear what Sibanye-Stillwater's position is," Mphahlele said.

Num spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said: "It's up to Sibanye-Stillwater. If they want the strike to end, they have a counter-offer we have put on the table to consider."