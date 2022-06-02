Section of labour legislation might help break Sibanye impasse
Three-month wage deadlock affecting workers
An independent arbitrator might have to be appointed to decide on the Sibanye-Stillwater worker strike that has lasted three months.
On Wednesday, National Union of Mineworkers regional secretary Bonginkosi Mrasi said they would have to apply for a section 150A of the Labour Relations Act with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) should the current mediation process between parties fail to reach an agreement...
