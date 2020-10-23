Chrome ore producers criticise proposed export tax

The industry body representing South African chrome producers criticised a proposed chrome ore export tax put forward by the cabinet on Thursday, which would make it more expensive for them to ship their product overseas.

South Africa is the world's biggest producer of chrome ore, a key ingredient in stainless steel.

Last year it supplied 12.5 million tonnes of the mineral to China - 83% of China's total chrome imports.

The proposed tax would drive up costs for chrome ore producers to export, incentivising them to instead transform the raw material into ferrochrome inside the country.

Neither the cabinet nor the mines ministry disclosed details about the tax, which is part of a package of measures meant to help the country's struggling ferrochrome industry.

"The Chrome Group is concerned about the possible adverse impact of the proposed chrome ore export tax on the chrome value chain, including on employees and communities," industry group Chrome SA said in a statement.