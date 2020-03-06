'Mine is starving striking workers'

A group of 142 mineworkers has staged a three-week-long sit-in underground to demand the dismissal of management they accuse of corruption.

They accuse senior managers at the mine of conflict of interest where their own companies were providing services where they work.

The mineworkers from Lanxess Chrome Mine in Rustenburg, North West, refused to resurface from underground after attempting to meet the mine's CEO to express their grievances on February 13.

Last year close to 300 disgruntled mineworkers at the same mine staged a protest underground for nine days, demanding that an official accused of a sex-for-jobs scandal be dismissed.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said a week ago the mine had stopped families and colleagues from delivering food to the workers underground.

"There are 142 of them. They can't leave until the mine decides to meet us and settle the issues of corruption that have made it difficult for us to work things out but they're being arrogant and stubborn," said Numsa shop steward Pule Majelenyane.

He said an additional 126 mineworkers were on the surface and on the premises of the mine and refusing to leave until their demands are met.