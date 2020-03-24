SA mines to close for three weeks in Covid-19 battle

Mines in SA, the source of most of the world’s platinum group metals (PGMs), chrome and manganese, will shut for three weeks as the country goes into a lockdown to stem the infection rate of Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday night that the country will begin the lockdown from midnight on Thursday until April 16.

“Companies with operations that require continuous processes, such as furnaces [and] underground mine operations, will be required to make arrangements for care and maintenance to avoid damage to their continuous operations,” Ramaphosa said.

SA’s mines employ 450,000 people and support large numbers of supply and services businesses in SA.

Roger Baxter, CEO of the Minerals Council SA, whose members account for 90% of the country’s mineral production, said the industry is in talks with senior government officials around the three-week shut down.

“The Minerals Council is also exploring what will be required to prevent the lockdown leading to permanent damage of the industry. There are marginal and loss-making mines that would likely be unable to re-open should they be required to close fully, without remedial measures,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.