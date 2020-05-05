Limpopo mine closes after first case of Covid-19

Dwarsrivier Chrome mine in Limpopo has shutdown all operations after one of the employees tested positive for coronavirus.

SowetanLIVE today reported that a female had tested positive for the virus and that the National Union of Mineworkers [NUM] had called for its immediate closure.

This is the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in the mining industry.

The mine’s general manager Matiki Segatane said the employee was isolated during the screening process and had not entered the mine premises.

“Employees who were known to have been in close contact with the affected employee have been removed from site and will remain in self-quarantine until their test results are known,” Segatane said.