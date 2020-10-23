Magistrates must perform same-sex marriages: Law comes into effect

Marriage officials are prohibited from discriminating against same-sex couples because of their personal beliefs.

This comes as the Civil Union Amendment Bill has been signed into law by the presidency.

The act comes into immediate effect.

The bill was first published for comment by the National Assembly in 2018 and was passed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) our months ago.

It repeals section 6 of the Civil Union Act of 2006, which allowed a marriage officer to inform the home affairs minister of their objection to officiate same-sex unions on the grounds of conscience, religion or belief.

This means state marriage officers and magistrates are now prohibited from refusing to solemnise a civil union between same-sex couples.