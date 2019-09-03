Business

Business to meet Cele over attacks on enterprises in Gauteng

By ERNEST MABUZA - 03 September 2019 - 15:31
Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana said police must act with impunity to end attacks on businesses.
Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana said police must act with impunity to end attacks on businesses.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said it would meet police minister Bheki Cele to discuss a co-ordinated response to the recent wave of attacks on businesses.

Looting started in Malvern on Sunday and then spread to Turffontein, the Johannesburg CBD and Hillbrow on Monday.

There was more looting in Alexandra on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Listen | What Police Minister General Bheki Cele plans to do about violent looting in Gauteng

A number of shops in Johannesburg's CBD were closed on Tuesday as shopkeepers took precautions to avoid losses, and the Gauteng legislature postponed its sitting on Tuesday due to the violence on the streets.

Busa president Sipho Pityana said the organisation was gravely concerned at the increase in random attacks on businesses, big and small, in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Foreign-owned shops looted in Tembisa

Several foreign owned shops have been looted in Tembisa over night.
News
1 day ago

Nehawu flays police for their 'inactivity' during looting sprees of foreign-owned shops

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union [Nehawu] in Gauteng has condemned the police for being "bystanders" in the xenophobic ...
News
6 hours ago

“We want to explore ways in which we can stamp out this current wave of lawlessness and attacks on business and traders,” Pityana said.

He said it was disturbing to see a racist and xenophobic undercurrent to some of the attacks.

Pityana welcomed Cele’s decision to deploy more police officers to patrol affected areas, but added that a more intelligence-driven approach was needed.

“These attacks may look random and unco-ordinated but it is increasingly clear people are taking advantage of the situation and waging war on our economy.

“They must be identified, through co-operation with communities, and the police must act with impunity to stop these attacks,” Pityana said.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Watson 'under the spotlight of our enemies for many years': Jacob Zuma ...
#AmINext?: Women in South Africa are living in fear as the femicide rate soars
X