WATCH: Shops looted in Alex as police battle to maintain order

Businesses in the township of Alexandra have been under siege since Monday night as residents attacked and looted stores in the area.

There has been running battles between police and residents in the northern Johannesburg township.

Police have had to use rubber bullets and stun grenades in a bid to keep away looters from accessing mostly foreign-owned stores. Alexandra is the latest township to be affected by unrest that has hit most of Gauteng.

Nkateko Mazibuko, a resident in the area, told Sowetan that they were against foreign nationals who were operating businesses in the township.

“We are fed-up [with them] because these people don’t even pay tax. They do what they want in our communities and the police and government don’t seem to be doing anything about it. Most of them sell drugs and pay police officers bribes,” Mazibuko said.